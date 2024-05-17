Stars Who Couldn't Stand Prince

Singer-songwriter Sinead O'Connor became a superstar in 1991, when her breakup ballad "Nothing Compares 2 U" hit No. 1 on the U.S. pop chart. O'Connor's version was a cover — Prince wrote it in 1985 for The Family, a band that he'd signed to his vanity record label. A few months after the song's success, O'Connor accepted an invite to visit Prince at his home outside of Los Angeles. After silently staring her down in his kitchen for a few minutes, O'Connor recalled in her memoir "Rememberings" that Prince suddenly chastised her for using curse words in interviews. O'Connor's response: "'I don't work for you,' I tell him. 'If you don't like it, you can go f*** yourself.'" That irritated Prince, who disappeared elsewhere into the house and re-emerged later to bully a servant and start a pillow fight with O'Connor.

That allowed Prince to assault the singer. "On the first thump I get, I realize he's got something in the pillow, stuffed down the end, designed to hurt. He ain't playing at all," O'Connor wrote. She then demanded to be driven home. "You've got to be crazy to be a musician," O'Connor said, "but there's a difference between being crazy and being a violent abuser of women," O'Connor later told The New York Times of Prince.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.