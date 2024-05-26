What Happened To Eddie Van Halen's Body After He Died?

On October 6, 2020, Eddie Van Halen died at the Providence St. John's Health Center in Santa Monica due to complications from cancer. While the world lost one of the greatest guitar players in history, his son Wolfgang Van Halen lost his father and best friend. "He was the best father I could ever ask for," Wolfgang wrote on Instagram announcing his father's passing. "Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever fully recover from this loss."

Following Eddie Van Halen's sad death, his family had his body cremated. The ashes went to Wolfgang, and he scattered the cremains in the Pacific Ocean off of Malibu per his father's instructions. But he didn't scatter all of the ashes — he had a necklace made that features his father's thumb print and contains some of his remains. "He's hanging on my neck," Wolfgang said in an episode of the television show "Behind the Music" (via People). This is just a part of the untold story of Wolfgang Van Halen, who first shared a stage with Eddie while still a teen and was at his father's side when he died.