Mysteries About Jesus That Are Still Unsolved

If there was a contest for the most famous person in human history, surely one of the top contenders would be Jesus Christ. He's the figure at the center of Christianity, currently the globe's top religion, with more than 2 billion estimated adherents worldwide. Enter any church, and you're likely to encounter some image of him, or at least hear his story related via the Gospels that make up the first four books of the Bible's canonical New Testament. Even if you're not among the faithful, it's pretty hard to have not heard of his life story and the religion that bloomed from his teachings.

But, despite his long-lasting renown, the reality is that there is quite a lot that we don't know about Jesus. After all, he lived and died some 2,000 years ago, long before things like photography or voice recording were a thing. We have no direct interviews with him or physical remains to test. Beyond what's in the Bible or the religious traditions that have grown from those books, we have no account of what he did or said. Even a clear-eyed reading of the Gospels won't illuminate some key facts about the man, including what he looked like, the nature of his family relationships, and even sometimes the particulars of the miracles he is said to have worked. As a result, we're left with some lingering mysteries about Jesus that remain unsolved to this day.