The Tragedy Of Nickelback Explained

Nickelback has been one of the most visible, successful, and extremely polarizing bands of the last two decades, but often shadowed in some kind of darkness or tragedy. The band's music, often either hard and sludgy, or dark and melancholy, just might reflect the lived experience of the members of Nickelback, formed in a small town in Alberta in the 1990s. Directed by brothers Chad and Mike Kroeger, Nickelback is a phenomenally successful rock band, one of the bestselling of the 21st century, and if you were born in 2002, the Canadian group's No. 1 hit "How You Remind Me" is the most popular song the year you were born.

For while Nickelback has sold tens of millions of albums and scored a long string of big radio hits, it hasn't always been "Sunny Side Up" or brought them fame for "All the Right Reasons." Both professionally and personally, the band and its orbit have been consistently beset by bad news, health problems, lawsuits, emotional pain, and some of the nastiest criticism in recent memory. Here's a look at the frequently tragic and difficult lives of the rock stars in Nickelback.