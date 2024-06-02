The Rare And Serious Injury Steven Tyler Suffered
It is shocking to think that classic rockers Aerosmith have been plying their trade as one of America's most popular and successful bands for more than half a century at this point. Having formed in Boston in 1970, the band rose to prominence as purveyors of sleazy rock tracks reflecting their hedonistic lifestyle before reaching new heights in the late '80s as stadium-filling, anthem-penning veterans. Their chart history speaks for itself, including 28 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 including the No. 1 hit "I Don't Want To Miss A Thing," and selling upwards of 150 million records, including the No. 1 albums "Get a Grip" and "Nine Lives."
Unsurprisingly however, after so many years on the road the band announced in 2023 that they were finally planning to call it a day. Thankfully for Aerosmith's loyal fans, the band was planning to go out with a bang, with one final farewell arena tour giving listeners a last chance to witness their famously riotous stage act.
The tour, named "Peace Out," began with a well-reviewed opening show in Philadelphia on September 2, 2023, with a total of 43 shows planned across the United States and Canada. But fans were heartbroken when Aerosmith's frontman, Steven Tyler, was pulling out due to throat problems that affected his singing, with Tyler being ordered by health professionals to refrain from singing for at least 30 days. The band initially postponed a handful of dates, however, things took a turn for the worse, with Tyler's injury threatening to put an end to Aerosmith just as they were about to wish their fans bon voyage.
More serious than first thought
On September 29, 2023, Steven Tyler announced through the Aerosmith social media channels that he was suffering from vocal cord damage. "I'm heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor's orders not to sing for the next thirty days," Tyler wrote. "I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday's show that led to subsequent bleeding. We'll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve" (via The Guardian). The announcement was the second in the space of less than a year. In December 2022, Aerosmith had to cancel the last few shows of their lucrative Las Vegas residency after Tyler came down with an undisclosed illness.
Days later, a statement on behalf of the band broke the news that as well as vocal cord damage, Tyler was suffering from a broken larynx, which would require additional treatment and a longer recovery, forcing the band to cancel all remaining 2023 shows and reschedule them for the following year.
A laryngeal fracture is a rare but potentially serious injury that may be life threatening in certain circumstances, particularly as the condition is often misdiagnosed. It has an overall mortality rate of 17.9% according to the National Library of Medicine. As well as inhibiting vocalization, the fracture can block the sufferer's airway, leading to suffocation if not properly managed and treated.
The rescheduled Peace Out tour
Thankfully, Steven Tyler is expected to make a full recovery from both his vocal cord damage and his laryngeal fracture. In February 2024, he appeared at the Hollywood Palladium's "Jam for Janie" Grammys party, where he told fans that he was recovering well, having posted a previous update on Facebook in November 2023.
As of this writing, the "Peace Out" tour is expected to go ahead as planned, albeit a year after it first kicked off in September 2023. In April, the band released an updated tour itinerary with all the dates rescheduled for between September 2024 and February 2025, including return visits to Philadelphia and Pittsburgh at the start of the tour.
Though Tyler is fit and raring to go for the rescheduled "Peace Out" dates for 2024, one member of the band will unfortunately be absent. In 2023, the band announced that Joey Kramer, Aerosmith's original drummer, would not be participating in the tour and will instead focus on his health and family.