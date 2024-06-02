The Rare And Serious Injury Steven Tyler Suffered

It is shocking to think that classic rockers Aerosmith have been plying their trade as one of America's most popular and successful bands for more than half a century at this point. Having formed in Boston in 1970, the band rose to prominence as purveyors of sleazy rock tracks reflecting their hedonistic lifestyle before reaching new heights in the late '80s as stadium-filling, anthem-penning veterans. Their chart history speaks for itself, including 28 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 including the No. 1 hit "I Don't Want To Miss A Thing," and selling upwards of 150 million records, including the No. 1 albums "Get a Grip" and "Nine Lives."

Unsurprisingly however, after so many years on the road the band announced in 2023 that they were finally planning to call it a day. Thankfully for Aerosmith's loyal fans, the band was planning to go out with a bang, with one final farewell arena tour giving listeners a last chance to witness their famously riotous stage act.

The tour, named "Peace Out," began with a well-reviewed opening show in Philadelphia on September 2, 2023, with a total of 43 shows planned across the United States and Canada. But fans were heartbroken when Aerosmith's frontman, Steven Tyler, was pulling out due to throat problems that affected his singing, with Tyler being ordered by health professionals to refrain from singing for at least 30 days. The band initially postponed a handful of dates, however, things took a turn for the worse, with Tyler's injury threatening to put an end to Aerosmith just as they were about to wish their fans bon voyage.