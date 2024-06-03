This Is How Einstein Predicted The End Of The World

Even folks who don't know a thing about the specifics of Albert Einstein's work in theoretical physics at least know, "Hey, that guy was pretty smart, right?" Yes, indeed. Not only was Einstein an intellectual titan, he was a person of wisdom, humility, and sensitivity. As Huffington Post quotes him in a 1940 letter, "I do not share the crusading spirit of the professional atheist. I prefer an attitude of humility corresponding to the weakness of our intellectual understanding of nature and of our own being." In other words, Einstein held insights not only into the realm of the physical and mathematical, but the human heart. This is why he rightfully feared for the future of our species.

A year before he wrote the above words he'd urged U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt to hasten work on the atomic bomb. Einstein later described this move as his "one great mistake." After World War II was over, he advised caution, saying in his 1945 Nobel Prize speech, "The war is won, but peace is not." And while Einstein himself didn't partake in the J. Robert Oppenheimer-led Manhattan Project that developed the atomic bomb, the scientific community of the time was very intertwined. Einstein felt some measure of personal responsibility to warn humanity about its impending obliteration, provided it didn't pursue extreme caution regarding its use of nuclear weaponry. Specifically, Einstein believed the H-bomb — the most powerful type of atomic bomb possible — spelled doom for Earth.