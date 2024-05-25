The Tragedy Of McKayla Maroney Explained

Gymnast McKayla Maroney helped the U.S. win multiple medals in the Olympics, but behind and after that glory lurked some truly tragic and horrifying circumstances. In between two gold medal-winning performances at the 2011 and 2013 gymnastics World Championships, Maroney served as a core member of the 2012 U.S. women's gymnastics squad. Also known as the "Fierce Five," Maroney and her teammates won the team gold medal at the London Summer Olympics. In the solo vault event, Maroney took a silver medal, and her reaction on the podium — contorting her face in disappointment and displeasure — fueled a globally famous photo and a meme. The whole "Fierce Five" phenomenon is among the most memorable moments from Summer Olympics history.

Finishing in second place at the Olympics didn't take away from Maroney's status as one of the most influential female athletes of the past century. Nor is that remotely the worst thing that's happened in the life of the American gymnast. Here's a look into the sometimes tragic world of champion athlete McKayla Maroney.

The following article includes allegations of addiction, eating disorders, and sexual assault.