No, Donald Trump Isn't A Convicted Felon. Here's Why

It seems that everyone, from regular folks to political figures, has commented on Donald Trump's conviction on 34 felony charges in a Manhattan, New York, court. The charges, which are in conjunction with the former president's alleged attempts to cover up a long-ago affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels, have people questioning whether Trump can still run for president in 2024 despite being found guilty. They also have people referring to the former host of "The Apprentice" as a convicted felon.

While it is true that Trump is the first current or former U.S. president to be criminally convicted, calling him a "convicted felon" at this point in time is a bit of a misnomer. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, CNBC anchor Brian Sullivan explained the importance of not using that term when referring to Trump ahead of his scheduled sentencing. "FYI: due to odd quirk in the law, Trump is not a 'convicted felon' until sentencing, which is July 11th. You will hear that term a lot but it's legally inaccurate until July 11th," he wrote.

So far, a number of major publications have used such language in their stories about the Trump verdict, hence Sullivan's post to clarify the semantics behind the words "convicted felon." But what's in it for Trump and his supporters if he indeed becomes one?