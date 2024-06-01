The Top 5 Most Disturbing Nostradamus Predictions Ever

Every year loads of articles make the rounds declaring Nostradamus' latest visions of doom and gloom. 16th-century French doctor and mystic Michel de Nostredame has become the globe's most infamous funny-hat-wearing prognosticator. Diehards proclaim the truth of his every word, rational skeptics roll their eyes and go about their business, and some folks in between grab popcorn to revel in imagining the always-coming-but-never-come ends of days. After all, much like our tragedy-obsessed modern news cycle, Nostradamus wouldn't have gotten much attention if he prophesied about daises and rainbows.

It's precisely because Nostradamus' prophecies — or, "prophecies" — were so vague that they capture people's attention. Most could mean anything at all, miss much more often than they hit, and only seem to fit actual historical events after-the-fact with 20/20 hindsight. Case in point: the Great Fire of London, the death of Henry II, the assassination of JFK, Adolf Hitler's rise to power, and many more. But it's this vagueness that also makes Nostradamus' words all-the-more menacing to some. Toss out enough words like "blood," "flames," "evil," "war," "plague," and in case you missed it, "blood," and Nostradamus' seemingly prophetic visions could come across as legitimately ominous.

Some of Nostradamus' most terrifying (seeming) predictions have already happened, like when the United States dropped atomic bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki at the end of World War II. Other horrifying predictions, like World War III, climate disaster, and the emergence of the Antichrist, have yet to happen.