What Happened To The Bodies Of Jeffrey Dahmer's Victims

The gory details of a serial killer's murders always give us a gruesome look into the darkest extremes of what a person is capable of, but even among serial killers, there are some that could be described as the worst of the worst. When news broke that the remains of 11 men had been recovered from the apartment of Jeffrey Dahmer, it was shocking stuff ... but that was just the beginning. When more information started to be released about just what he had done to his victims before and after their deaths, it was enough to turn anyone's stomach.

Dr. Jeffrey Jentzen is a Milwaukee County medical examiner and academic with connections to several colleges, including Michigan Tech and the University of Michigan. In an article for the journal Academic Forensic Pathology (via the National Library of Medicine), he wrote that the recovery of the bodies of Dahmer's victims was so bad that it "required a major disaster response [that] continues to influence and affect a community over 25 years later."

It started on July 23, 1991, when Milwaukee police were taken to Dahmer's apartment by a man who had escaped his custody. The first confirmation that something was deeply wrong was the fact that he had a man's head in his refrigerator, and by the time teams had finished going through the apartment, they recovered defleshed bones and skulls, scores of photos, scalps, genitalia, and much, much more. Let's take a closer — and terrible — look at just what happened to Dahmer's victims.

The following article includes graphic descriptions of violence and necrophilia.