Things Disney's Beach Boys Documentary Didn't Tell You About The True Story

In May 2024, music fans were graced with a brand new documentary about The Beach Boys, aptly titled "The Beach Boys," released on Disney+. Known for single-handedly providing a soundtrack to Californian surf culture, the five-member rock group – comprised of brothers Brian, Dennis, and Carl Wilson, cousin Mike Love, and friend Al Jardine – made waves as one of most chart-dominant bands of the 1960s with hit songs like "Surfin' U.S.A.," "Fun, Fun, Fun," and "California Girls." Their groovy melodies and lighthearted lyrics made them household names, but it was Brian Wilson's more emotionally wistful "Pet Sounds" that made for their most lasting contribution.

However, for all of The Beach Boys' success, their lives were also riddled with tragedy. As their careers waned against the counterculture music of the 1970s, the band's tight-knit dynamic would fray. Brian Wilson became a recluse, Dennis Wilson was consumed by alcoholism, and Mike Love became aggressively protective of the band's image — to the detriment of other members. No two-hour documentary could recount every detail of the band's rise and fall, but "The Beach Boys" certainly glances over a number of the more contentious details. The film makes it appear as though it's all water under the bridge, so the band probably won't mind if we stroll down memory lane.