The Disturbing Time Edgar Allan Poe Predicted A Real-Life Murder

There are many qualities that great writers bring to their work. Some form sentences so beautiful they stay in their readers' heads for a lifetime, while others have mastered the art of keeping people gripped with nothing more than the power of words on a page. However, there is a special form of reverence for writers of vision and foresight, particularly those who seem to offer a glimpse into the future of humanity. The British novelist George Orwell's "Nineteen Eighty-Four," published in 1949, has been held up as an astute warning about where Western society was headed at the end of the 20th century. Elsewhere, some of the most acclaimed early American poets such as Walt Whitman and Hart Crane were said to write in a visionary mode.

But can writers ever really see the future? Believers might point to the French prophet Nostradamus, whose chilling predictions have compelled people for hundreds of years. On the other hand, critics would claim that the astrologer's verses are so cryptic that it is possible to read anything into them. However, there is one classic writer, still popular today, that seemed to have the ability to forecast future events with uncanny accuracy: Edgar Allan Poe. Known as the master of the macabre thanks to classic works such as his Charles Dickens-inspired poem "The Raven," he remains one of America's favorite writers. And in the 1970s, more than a century on from his tragic death, some came to the disturbing conclusion that as well as writing about the supernatural, Poe himself had something otherworldly about him: The ability to predict murder. The strange claim concerning his foresight focuses on his 1838 novel, "The Narrative of Arthur Gordon Pym of Nantucket."