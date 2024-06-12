Unexpected Rules Catholic Priests Have To Follow

Pretty much anyone even remotely acquainted with Catholicism knows only men can become Catholic priests. While opponents of the institution – even cardinals – have accused the Church of being behind the times on women's ordination, the Catholic Church's reasoning behind it might not be so well understood: The male-only priesthood is grounded in the events of the Last Supper.

At the Last Supper, Jesus told his Apostles, "This is my body, which will be given for you; do this in memory of me" (Luke 22:19). During a Catholic Mass, the priest repeats those words as the Eucharist is consecrated on the altar. But Catholics don't believe that it is merely symbolic. According to paragraph 1548 of the Catechism of the Catholic Church, the priest is acting "in persona Christi" – in the person and place of Jesus Christ himself. The Catechism continues: "It is the same priest, Christ Jesus, whose sacred person his minister truly represents."

In a nutshell, since Jesus was a man, women cannot act in his person – only other men can. But there's more. Catholicism believes that the church is Jesus' (and hence priests') bride. When the hosts are consecrated during Mass, the priest presents the gift of the Eucharist to his "bride" – the Church – in an act that mimics the bride and groom becoming one flesh in a wedding. And so, in the eyes of the Catholic Church, since a woman cannot become one flesh with the feminine church as the masculine Jesus did, they cannot become priests.