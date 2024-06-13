Stars That John Wayne Couldn't Stand

John Wayne is one of American cinema's most indelible stars, however he is also one of its most infamous. Despite a heyday of Western classics that made him a darling with audiences, from "Stagecoach" to "The Searchers," he garnered a reputation for being unapproachable, stubborn, and difficult to work with on set. Beyond that, his stark, right-wing politics often clashed with many of his co-stars, and a now often-cited 1971 interview with Playboy had him defending white colonization and decrying Indigenous "selfishness." Since then, a reappraisal of history has deemed Wayne a nationalistic, racist curmudgeon who Hollywood has now outgrown.

The truth is that John Wayne, born Marion Robert Morrison and nicknamed "The Duke," had many tumultuous relationships with other actors throughout his career. Some made for his most lasting friendships, such as with "Searchers" co-star Ward Bond. Others, like with crooner-turned-actor Frank Sinatra, would only be resolved after publicized feuding. However, some were never resolved. In fact, some were just plain bizarre, seemingly inspired by the stubborn self-righteousness that gave him his infamy in the first place. Here are five key examples, and they may not be the ones you expect.