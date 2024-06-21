The Tragic Final Prediction Nostradamus Allegedly Had For Himself

Nostradamus: History's most famous guy who gazed at a bowl of herbal water and wrote apocalyptic poetry about it. If you squint hard enough and do a little bit of abstract interpretation you could believe that he predicted many, many tragic and horrific historical events. Some of Nostradamus' most often-cited greatest prophetic hits include the Great Fire of London in 1666, the rise of Adolf Hitler to power, the atomic bombs being dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the 9/11 World Trade Center terrorist attacks, and more. And at the end of his, he might have seen his own death coming.

Michel de Nostredame — aka Nostradamus — was born in St. Rémy, France in 1503 to a Jewish family. He went into medicine at the University of Montpellier and studied a bit of Kabbalah and esoteric mysticism on the side. Some unknown comment about a church statue in 1538 set him on the run from the Inquisition for six years in various countries before he circled back around to France and drew the attention of Queen Catherine de Medici. In her good grace Nostradamus served as court astrologer, had a cushy gig, and in his late life developed gout, arthritis, and dropsy.

Come June 1566, Nostradamus drafted his will and passed along his wealth to his wife and children. As reports go, on July 1 he spoke his final prophecy to his secretary: "You will not find me alive at sunrise," per History. The following morning he was dead.