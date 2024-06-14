The Timing Of Kate Middleton's Trooping The Colour Letter Couldn't Be More Suspicious

Prince William reportedly visited the United Kingdom's Secret Intelligence Service (SIS), MI6 — which different than the United States' CIA — on June 13, 2024. As reported by People, the revelation came from the Court Circular, the official record of monarchy engagements in Commonwealth realms. "The Prince of Wales this afternoon visited the Secret Intelligence Service," the entry read. And that's all we know about it.

On June 14, his wife, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, announced that she will be attending Trooping the Colour, a ceremonial event to celebrate the official birthday of the Sovereign in the United Kingdom. The appearance will mark her first royal engagement and public appearance since she revealed her cancer diagnosis.

Middleton made the recent announcement on social media alongside a photo of her standing by a tree. "I'm looking forward to attending The King's Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet," she wrote on Instagram. "I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days," she wrote elsewhere. "On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well."

The timing of her proclamation and William's visit seem a little suspicious. What could it mean? Let's look at the British royal family's history with MI6 first.