What Happened To The Bodies From The Munich Olympics Massacre?

As the 1972 Munich Olympics approached, West German officials had a lot of reason to hope things went off without a hitch. The 1968 Mexico City Olympics infamously began with the massacre of students at Tlatelolco Plaza, and the last time the Olympics had taken place in Germany, Adolf Hitler had come to power and used the Olympic Games as a way to spread Nazi propaganda. German organizers for the 1972 Games were therefore desperate to paint a positive picture, even calling these "The Cheerful Games." Those good intentions were ultimately for naught, though: the event was overshadowed by a massacre, and the fate of the bodies of those who were killed was also mired in controversy.

A week into the Games, on September 5, 1972, eight members of Black September (a militant Palestinian group) snuck into the Olympic Village, targeting the Israeli athletes. Eleven were taken hostage, two of whom were killed in an attempt to escape. The terrorists and their hostages were eventually transported to Fürstenfeldbruck Air Base, where a botched police ambush led to a drawn-out firefight. When the smoke cleared on the morning of September 6, all of the Israeli hostages had been killed, as had one Munich policeman and five of the Palestinian terrorists.

All hopes of a positive experience had been dashed; athletes were killed at the Olympics. Instead, the tragic story of the Munich Olympics would be forever associated with the massacre. This is the story behind the final destination of the victims — and the slain perpetrators — of the 1972 Munich Olympics Massacre.