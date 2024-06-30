Disturbing Details Found In The Byford Dolphin Accident Autopsies

Warning: The following article contains graphic descriptions of death.

The 2023 Titan submersible disaster reminded the public of the dangers of oceanic diving and deep sea work. No, humans aren't meant to go very far above or below sea level — in the former dying from a lack of oxygen and in the latter from the crushing pressure of the ocean above. Few cases illustrate this better than the Byford Dolphin incident, a horrific 1983 accident involving sudden underwater decompression that quite literally left one saturation diver in tatters and another three boiled from the inside.

The Byford Dolphin incident demonstrates exactly how little margin for error there is in the world's most lethal profession: saturation diving. Saturation divers get paid a lot, live isolated in deep underwater quarters that Atlas Obscura describes as the size of "a booth at Applebee's," and face a certain, gruesome death if they make the slightest mistake. They can also get "the bends" — aka decompression sickness — if they come to the surface too quickly. If this happens, the liquid in their body acts like the contents of a soda can through which nitrogen bubbles race and burst.

This is exactly what happened in 1983 when a diving bell from the Byford Dolphin oil rig suddenly disconnected from an underwater compression chamber. The pressure in the room dropped from 9 atm (nine times normal atmospheric pressure) to 1 atm. The Science Times says that three divers in the compression chamber "boiled from the inside," and one got shredded as he passed through a tiny hole. The men's autopsies reveal numerous disturbing details.