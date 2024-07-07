Here's How Much The Bounty On Bonnie And Clyde Was Really Worth

Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow took a fatalistic attitude toward their life of crime. Biographers have noted that they felt sure the law would catch up to them sooner or later, and Parker's poetry included verses predicting their deaths. But after a horrific stint at Eastham Prison Farm, Barrow was resolved never to end up back in prison. Parker was committed to Barrow and was enticed by the notoriety their criminal activities brought her. And operating as they did during both the Great Depression and the tail-end of Prohibition, their prospects for a better life appeared nonexistent.

Within their lifetime and for decades after, Parker and Barrow were romanticized as a dashing pair of outlaw lovers, targeting banks and living like Robin Hood. In reality, most of their robberies were of small businesses that got them just enough cash to scrape by in increasingly desperate circumstances. Notoriously, their crimes included around a dozen counts of murder, those they killed included both policemen and innocent bystanders. Their brutal 1934 murders of nonviolent officers in Grapevine, Texas, while exaggerated in the press, was brutal enough to turn public opinion against the pair, particularly Parker, who had up until then not been portrayed as a violent criminal.

In the wake of the Grapevine murders, several rewards were offered for anyone who could apprehend Parker and Barrow. According to Jeff Guinn's book "Go down together: the true, untold story of Bonnie and Clyde," Governor Ma Ferguson of Texas set a bounty of $500 for the pair of them, while highway patrol superintendent L.G. Phares offered $1,000 — notably, only for their dead bodies. Adjusted for inflation, in 2024 the bounties were worth nearly $11,800 and $24,000 respectively.