What Happened To The Bodies Of Ted Bundy's Victims?

The night before Theodore Robert Bundy was executed by the electric chair on January 24, 1989, he spent his time "weeping and praying" in his cell, per the Los Angeles Times. He'd been on death row for 10 years, first for the murders of Margaret Bowman and Lisa Levy of Florida State University, and then for the kidnapping and murder of 12-year-old Kimberly Leach. Leach was the last of the killer's victims before authorities caught him, but Bundy himself was the last person to die for his actions.

Even to this day, we don't know how many people Bundy actually killed. He confessed to 28 murders over a mere four-year time span from 1974 to 1978, but some suspect he murdered hundreds of victims. He typically targeted young university-age women, although he sometimes targeted younger individuals, as in the case of Kimberly Leach. Prowling across Oregon, Colorado, Utah, Washington, and Florida, Bundy spread terror and left behind not only a legacy of depravity, but a permanent imprint on the psyche of the United States.

Each one of Bundy's victims — individuals worthy of respect and remembrance — faced a different end. Thankfully, many of his known victims have been accounted for and received a proper, final resting place. As Find a Grave lists, we know the precise burial locations and details for some of these women, but not others. Most of the latter, however — Julie Cunningham, Susan Curtis, Nancy Wilcox, Debra Kent, Georgann Hawkins, Denise Oliverson, and Lynette Culver — remain undiscovered.