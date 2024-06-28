The Worst Part Of The 2024 Presidential Debate Wasn't Anything Either Candidate Said

When it was announced that President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump would debate in June, it marked an unusual push forward in the election cycle. Neither candidate would be formally nominated by their party conventions. But Biden accepted CNN's offer for the early debate, with Trump quick to agree. By mid-May, the dates were set to two debates: June 27 on CNN, September 10 on ABC.

In arranging the debates with the networks, both campaigns went without the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD). The Biden campaign found the CPD's handling of the 2020 debates and its demand for a live audience inadequate to deliver a quality debate that wouldn't devolve into spectacle. A new format without crowds, the campaign felt, would help to draw a sharper contrast between the candidates. President Biden could focus on his policy record and attack Trump as a serial liar, narcissist, trigger of the January 6 insurrection, and — thanks to the May 30 verdict in his New York trial — the first former president convicted of a crime.

Biden spent days preparing for the debate at Camp David. Trump forewent mock debates altogether. Going into June 27, there was hot debate within the press about how much, if any, effect the event could have on a largely deadlocked campaign. Journalists wondered how voters might react to a fresh look at Trump without cutaways, or whether Biden would target his rival's notorious Project 2025, which aims to radically transform American government. But as the debate wrapped, the immediate conversation wasn't on the substance of either candidate's words — it was on the stuttering, hoarse performance of Joe Biden.