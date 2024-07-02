What It Was Really Like The Day John Wayne Died

Here's a bit of trivia for you: Hollywood star John Wayne almost died twice while filming movies. Of course, those incidents didn't actually kill him; rather, he died on June 11, 1979, at the age of 72. Popularly known as "the Duke," Wayne made a huge name for himself as the heroic leading man in the Westerns and action movies of the day, wielding a certain kind of charisma and bravado that proved absolutely magnetic. But for all that Wayne might have appeared larger than life on the silver screen, he was just as human as his adoring fans. He was diagnosed with lung cancer in September 1964, managing to beat the illness and choosing to be open about it, becoming something of an icon when it came to cancer awareness. But that wasn't the end of that particular chapter, as Wayne was later diagnosed with stomach cancer in 1978, dying a year later.

When it came to the world of Hollywood stardom, Wayne's death was a really big deal, but on that day, there was also a lot more going on in the world. After all, the late 1970s were a time of considerable political unrest and change, for one, both in domestic and international terms. Then, there were also the normal events of the year, which went on ahead despite the death of a movie star. Here's a little look at just what the world was like on the day that John Wayne died.