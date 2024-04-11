The Tragedy Of Jimmy Carter Explained

When it comes to the 39th president of the United States, Jimmy Carter, there were some questionable things about his presidency – which preceded something of an odd political career after he left the White House. In short, his term was beset with a number of pretty big policy issues, both domestic and international. His handling of economic and energy problems led much of the country to think him indecisive, and there's also the whole matter of the Iran Hostage Crisis to discuss. The Carter administration was beset by misfortune at basically every turn, and that's putting it lightly.

But despite a rocky presidency, Carter managed an incredibly successful post-presidency life, working effectively as a diplomat all around the globe, taking part in humanitarian efforts — he basically dedicated his life to Habitat for Humanity – and establishing the Carter Center in Atlanta, Georgia. He was even awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002, more than two decades after his term in office ended. And he did all of this while maintaining a happy marriage, living back in his small hometown of Plains, Georgia.

Overall, Carter has seemed rather content with his life, but that's not to say there weren't moments of tragedy, especially in more recent years. Here are some of those moments.