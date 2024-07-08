Whatever Happened To Amazon's First Employees?

Jeff Bezos is Amazon's visionary founder and former CEO. He was working for investment firm D. E. Shaw when he and his boss, David Shaw, conceived the idea of "the everything store," a hypothetical online retailer that served as a middleman between businesses and consumers. Shaw was focused on the growth of his own firm, however, Bezos saw immense potential in the internet's growth and so decided to form his own company. Though he was discouraged by many to not leave his cushy corporate job, Bezos and then-wife MacKenzie Scott packed up their lives and made a cross-country move to Seattle in 1994 so they could start their company from scratch.

Today, Amazon is one of the world's most highly-valued companies, which has turned Bezos into, as of March 2024, the wealthiest person in the United States. Bezos oversaw the company's exponential growth across the 2000s and 2010s, which saw them develop several services and products for their consumers (Amazon Web Services, Alexa, Prime Video) and acquire other companies at a massive scale (Whole Foods, Audible, Twitch). Bezos has since become a leading voice in corporate America, but he has also faced controversy over monopolistic business practices and an unflinching standard for high productivity.

Bezos stepped down as CEO in 2021, but continues to expand his entrepreneurial pursuits as the founder of Blue Origin, one of the world's leading civilian-run space travel startups. The company has completed several successful space flights and plans to revolutionize commercial space travel.