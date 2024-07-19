The Condition That Almost Cost Dog The Bounty Hunter His Life

To his fans, Duane "Dog" Chapman is a real-life superhero. As the star of "Dog the Bounty Hunter" on A&E, Chapman and his band of intrepid bounty hunters proved themselves to be as tough with their quarry as earlier news reports suggested. Dog the Bounty Hunter rose to prominence after the high-profile capture of fugitive Andrew Luster in Mexico, which saw Chapman and his team arrested by Mexican authorities. Thereafter, Chapman and his family entered the reality TV limelight, with even shootouts with fugitives featuring on the show (though Chapman claims to carry no deadly weapons himself). Brave in the face of danger, Chapman came across as a person of superhuman strength and resilience.

However, recent years have shown that Chapman is all too human. He has experienced both personal tragedy as well as a very public health scare that began with the reality TV star experiencing pains in his chest. Sadly, they proved to be symptomatic of a serious health condition that led to an overhaul of his lifestyle.