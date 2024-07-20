Here's Who Inherited Little Richard's Money After He Died

Dubbed the "Architect of Rock 'n' Roll," Little Richard broke ground in the 1950s not only for his wild energy and explosive piano playing — but for crossing over between audiences of all races and backgrounds. Even to this day, there isn't a person alive who wouldn't feel the need to jump up and bop around to his boogie-woogie and blues-inspired hits, "Tutti Frutti," "Good Golly, Miss Molly," "Long Tall Sally (The Thing)," and more. Amongst other honors, in 1986 Little Richard was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame; in 2003 he joined the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and he received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1993.

When such a prominent, history-making musician dies — as Little Richard did of bone cancer in 2020 at the age of 87 — folks are sometimes left wondering what's going to happen to his lifetime-acquired wealth. Little Richard sold 30 million albums over his many decades of performance, played to sold-out crowds, appeared on TV shows and movies, heard his music used in video games and cartoons, and had other assets like a $1.3-million hilltop estate in Lynchburg, Tennessee. His net worth at the time of his death equaled about $40 million.

But even at this point we don't know for certain how his wealth was distributed after his death; all sources speak in speculative, future-tense terms. By all accounts, though, it seems like Richard's adopted son, Danny Penniman, received a majority of the fortune. Some likely went to churches or charitable organizations.