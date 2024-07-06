The Tragedy Of Kamala Harris Explained

Kamala Harris has had an astonishing rise in the world of American politics. Born in Oakland in 1964 to intellectual parents who were both prominent activists in the Civil Rights movement, Harris, who is of Afro-Jamaican and Indian descent, grew to understand the importance of activism, civil duty, and social change from an early age. Inspired by the life work of inspirational Black figures such as Huey P. Newton, Martin Luther King. Jr. and Harriet Tubman, she followed her parents into higher education, earning a B.A. in political science and economics as well as a law degree.

With the support of her parents, she soon made her may to the role of attorney general, a role she excelled in. First as a deputy district attorney in Oakland, then attorney general of California, she led some high-profile cases including the overturning of Proposition 8, which banned same-sex marriage. She rose to the rank of Senator in 2016, becoming the first American and second Black woman to do so. She ran successfully for Vice President alongside Joe Biden in 2020, becoming the first female VP, and first person of African and South Asian descent to serve in the role.

Her achievements are undeniable, and it is true that much of her success derives from her loving and supportive background. However, Harris has also suffered some setbacks in her life, including some heartbreaking tragedies that affected her deeply. Here are the details.