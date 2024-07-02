The Tragedy Of Joe Biden Explained

If you've followed politics at any point over the past 50 years, you've certainly come across the name Joe Biden more than a few times. Biden was involved in contentious Supreme Court nominations in his time as a senator from Delaware, before serving as vice president to Barack Obama for eight years, during which he helped distribute infrastructure stimulus money. As president he helped oversee the recovery from the COVID-19 crisis, but even though Biden rose to the highest elected office in America during one of the nation's most troubled periods, he has also struggled through tragedy and adversity throughout his own life.

Biden's political beliefs have varied over the years and can't be pinned down to a simple ideology. On the one hand, he opposed South African apartheid and supported fair housing laws, but on the other hand he worked closely with conservative senators to oppose some aspects of school desegregation and limit some civil rights for Americans. In addition, Biden was one of the key architects of a 1994 crime bill that ballooned U.S. prison populations in the 2000s, but that same bill also included the landmark Violence Against Women Act.

With beliefs that can straddle both sides of the political spectrum, he has always been able to get along with his colleagues in the Senate, and has the uncanny ability to make connections with everyday men and women on a personal level. And for someone with such a seemingly gifted life, he's suffered more than his share of tragedy.