The Blood-Boiling Boast Chris Watts Made In Prison

In a February 18, 2019 interview with investigators, Chris Watts discussed his newfound faith. "I never knew I could have a relationship with God like I do now," he said, per transcripts released by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. "It's like the amazing grace with all of this, but I just wish nobody had to pay any kind of price for this ... I know there is a purpose for everybody, I just hope I can find mine."

He also said God gave him plenty of opportunities to "get out" of his relationship with Nichol Kessinger, but he failed to do so. While imprisoned at Weld County Jail, he said other inmates encouraged him to kill himself in his cell, but he chose not to because he felt he had another purpose. According to Watts, he prayed to God to be moved from Colorado, and the bureau's report says he believes God moved him to another location — redacted in the transcript — "for a reason."

Watts claimed that at the time, people went to him for spiritual advice, and he'd read the Bible — some he never did before his incarceration — "multiple times." He even claimed that his aunt and uncle, who are missionaries, were impressed with "how mature he has become" with the Good Book.