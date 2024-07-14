Heartbreaking Final Social Media Posts Of Professional Wrestlers

In the world of professional wrestling, performers use social media to connect with their fans and further the angles on television, such as how World Wrestling Entertainment's Drew McIntyre and CM Punk kept their on-screen feud alive on X and Instagram. The audience, though, doesn't know when a wrestler's post will be their last one because the sands of time have run out. In some cases, their final messages might be something eerily prophetic or posted in character, but it hits harder when the reader understands the context of when it was posted and what happened afterward.

For Jay Briscoe, his last post featured a little bit of humor and his brother and tag team partner, Mark, in the picture. Bray Wyatt's final social media post proved to be a collaboration video with the WWE that played up his feud with LA Knight and contained a phrase that many fans feel reads differently now. British pro wrestler Lionheart quoted a line from Ricky Gervais' heart-wrenching Netflix series "After Life," which is all about the topic of death, and the next day he was gone.

Much like the tragic final words wrestlers said before they died, reading these social media posts isn't easy. That said, it puts life into context and reminds us that no one knows when a day will be their last, so cherish every moment and make them count.