Inmate Close To Chris Watts In Prison Has A Lot To Say About Him

If there truly is honor among thieves, what acts might the thieves condemn? It's a question that's inspired its fair share of urban legends and dark gossip over the years. Journalists, lawmakers, and laymen have probed whether there are some crimes that will revolt even hardened criminals — things that will land you in prison that other prisoners can't abide.

The answer is a qualified "yes," according to anecdotal reports from ex-cons and investigations by the press. The incidence of abuse inflicted on, say, child molesters by other prisoners is exaggerated, and a convict's reputation and treatment behind bars is more likely to be affected by how they behave within the walls than what they did outside of them. But sexual criminals and people who inflict harm on children are often considered the lowest of the low by other convicts. Harsh treatment of such criminals can take them out of the general population, as many prisoners don't want to associate with them. And in the minds of at least some convicts, harming or even killing those who harm or kill children is a public service.

By almost all available accounts, convicted murderer Chris Watts has ended up a lowly and despised member of the Waupun, Wisconsin prison where he serves his life sentence. The notorious killer of his pregnant wife and two young daughters had to be moved from Colorado to Wisconsin for his own security. Sources told People that Watts goes days without speaking to anyone. And across multiple interviews, a former prisoner who spent time with Watts on the same cell block, David Carter, has painted an image of a loathed man who still shifts the blame for his horrible crimes.