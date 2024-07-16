Weird Rules Olympic Gymnasts Have To Follow

There's no doubt that gymnastics is an intense sport. Any elite-level athletic discipline is, especially when it requires years of training, mental stamina, and top physical conditioning, and culminates in a televised competition that's watched by more than 3 billion people across the world. That competition is, of course, the Olympic Games. During the summer Olympics, gymnastics is often singled out as one of the star disciplines, with many looking on in awe as gymnasts perform feats of agility and strength, often in sparkly leotards that are a far cry from what it was really like at the first-ever Olympics.

For women, Olympic events include the dance-like (but still physically demanding) rhythmic gymnastics, as well as both team and individual events in artistic gymnastics focusing on vault, balance beam, floor exercise, and uneven bars. Male gymnasts compete in pommel horse, vault, floor exercise, rings, parallel bars, and horizontal bar. (They're currently not allowed to compete as rhythmic gymnasts.)

Some of the rules faced by Olympic gymnasts are pretty straightforward, even to the casual viewer. Falls garner point deductions, while stuck landings and well-done flips and turns earn high scores. But a more careful look at the ins and outs of the sport, and specifically the rulebooks and common practices of gymnastics organizations, show that it all gets complicated fast. Issues can come up with decorum, wardrobe malfunctions, and long-held gender norms. Ultimately, the rules of gymnastics may mean that things get a bit odd.