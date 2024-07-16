What The Gunman Did Before His Assassination Attempt On Trump

Federal investigators continue to search for the motive behind suspect Thomas Matthew Crooks' attempted assassination of former U.S. President Donald Trump at an election rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024. What they have pieced together is his movements before the attack. According to CNN, the 20-year-old shooter from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania spent time at a gun range and bought a ladder and ammunition before heading to just outside the rally where he would make his attempt on Trump. Before Crooks died in a hail of Secret Service gunfire, he shot the former president in the right ear, killed one of the rally attendees, and critically wounded two others.

Crooks appears to have spent the 48 hours before the attack making final preparations for his attempt on Trump's life. As the investigation continues, more details may emerge about the suspect's planning, including when and how he made the explosive device found inside the car he drove to the rally. For now, questions remain regarding not just when he came up with his plan and the motive behind it, but also other hazy details surrounding this historic shooting. There are many things that don't make sense about the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, including witnesses at the event attempting to warn police about seeing the shooter on the roof of a nearby building, which the authorities seemingly ignored. Another question is why the location Crooks used wasn't covered by the Secret Service.