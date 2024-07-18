The Controversy That Caused Tenacious D To Take A Break Explained

In the wake of the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, plenty of folks have been mouthing off online, while others have been advising caution and respect — not the least for those who were injured and actually died from the attempt. Unfortunately for music, comedy, and general societal happiness, rock duo Tenacious D have gotten roped into the mix. During a show in Sydney, Australia less than 24 hours after Trump got shot in the ear, Kyle Gass — one half of Tenacious D along with comedian Jack Black — made a birthday wish into his mic onstage, as ABC News shows: "Don't miss Trump next time." The thing is, it's precisely because the shooter missed that volunteer firefighter Corey Comperatore got hit by a bullet and died when he dove onto his family to protect them.

No matter Tenacious D's musical cred, no matter Jack Black's celebrity, no matter that the band was in the middle of their Spicy Meatball Tour: Retribution came swiftly. Gass' talent agency dropped him on the spot, saying to Rolling Stone via email simply, "We have parted ways after what happened in Sydney. Thank you." Gass was quick to jump on Instagram and apologize, and Black was equally quick to jump on Instagram to express surprise and sadness at the whole thing. He also canned the band's current tour and said that "all future creative plans are on hold." Thus ends, at least for now, the epic musical journeys of the "greatest band on Earth."