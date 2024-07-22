The Big Question That Still Needs To Be Answered About Donald Trump's Would-Be Assassin

At least some of the gaps in Thomas Matthew Crooks' life story have gotten filled in since his failed assassination attempt on former president Donald Trump in July 2024. We've learned that he was a smart, quiet student. That he was a dependable worker at his job in a transitional care facility. That his politics, to the extent he had strong convictions, were not publicly aired but have been anecdotally reported as right-leaning. We know that the Trump campaign targeted Crooks's family as potential swing voters who could be swayed on gun rights in 2016. And it appears that he was able to pull off his attempt on Trump's life due to significant missteps on the part of the Secret Service.

But still missing from the picture is the shooter's motive. Crooks' nebulous political views don't offer any immediate reason for his actions, and he didn't leave much of an online trail. Handwritten evidence at his home was also scant. But an investigation of Crooks' devices showed that he had not only researched Trump's publicly scheduled appearances, but also the 2024 Democratic National Convention. He had photos of several high-profile politicians on his phone, including President Joe Biden.

Based on that, it's been suggested that Crooks wanted to pull off an assassination — any assassination — of a high profile political figure. The appeal of Trump's July 13 rally, in this interpretation, was that it was held an hour away from Crooks' house. But if proximity was why he chose Trump as a target, it still doesn't explain why he wanted to commit an assassination in the first place.