The Chilling Connection Donald Trump Had To His Would-Be Assassin's Family

Now that the dust surrounding the attempted assassination of Donald Trump has started to settle, investigators are trying to get to the bottom of what happened. This is especially true when it comes to the motivations of 20-year-old would-be assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks, who was shot and killed on the day of the shooting. Speaking to the BBC, multiple people called Crooks "nice," "quiet," "intelligent but a little weird," and a "loner." He got "good grades on tests" and was "very passionate about history." He also sometimes wore "hunting outfits" to school and was bullied often. On top of this he tried out for the junior varsity rifle team and didn't make the cut because he was a "terrible shot." And pointedly: His family was flagged by Trump's campaign as being potential supporters who would be responsive to "pro-gun rights messages," per the U.K.'s Channel 4 News.

Crooks and his family represented a strange demographic intersection. Crooks himself was a registered Republican whom the BBC says donated $15 to the Democratic Party-supporting non-profit ActBlue in 2021. His father, Matthew Brian Crooks, is a registered Libertarian. His mother, Mary Elizabeth Crooks, is a registered Democrat. They're both licensed social workers. Bethel Park, the little town where they live, seems like a quaint slice of outdoorsy suburbia, and all the residents appear shocked at what happened. On CBS News local councilman Dan Grzybek said of the Crooks, "I got the perception they were nice people." A neighbor told the New York Post their lawn was also replete, at times, with MAGA signs.