What Bryan Kohberger's Life In Jail Is Really Like

The Daily Mail sent a reporter to the Latah County Jail to meet with inmates there to talk about what Bryan Kohberger is like and how he spends his time. From what can be gleaned in that report, Kohberger is not friendly, avoids conversation, stays in his cell a lot, and keeps his eyes forward when he walks through the facility. According to one inmate, "He always has the same expression — or non-expression. He just looks straight ahead. I've never even seen his eyebrows or mouth move. He never says anything."

The primary people he seems to talk to are a pastor who pays weekly visits to the jail with whom Kohberger has one-on-one time, and of course, his attorneys. He's also said to be very interested in watching the news coverage involving his case. One person being held at the Latah County jail told the Daily Mail reporter, "He watches himself all the time. It's really kind of bizarre."

In such a small jail amongst people who are there for far less serious crimes, Kohberger seems to be an unsettling presence. Kyler Ledet was released from the jail but told The Daily Mail he'd seen Kohberger just a few times and he was always flanked by guards — but he and the others were weary of Kohberger. "We'd always talk about the fact he was in the same jail with us. Nobody liked the guy, I could tell you that. There's a lot of hatred. But we were in awe of him. Nothing like that really happens around Moscow. It shocked a lot of people."