The Disturbing Truth About Hitler's Inner Circle

On a February night in 1933 in Berlin, flames leaped from the roof of the parliament building called the Reichstag. Police captured the suspected arsonist, Marinus van der Lubbe, a Dutch communist. The newly appointed German Chancellor Adolf Hitler watched the flames and saw opportunity. According to an eye witness, Hitler shouted, "'There will be no mercy now. Anyone who stands in our way will be cut down" (via The German Historical Institute). The young politician from the Nazi party continued, "Everybody in league with the Communists must be arrested. There will no longer be any leniency for Social Democrats either."

Hitler made good on his word, using fire at the Reichstag to justify strict new laws. Within a month, Hitler had the power to enact laws without input from Parliament. He passed laws to limit free speech, outlaw other political parties, and assume dictatorship. As führer, he did not share power well. Yet even dictators don't work alone, and there were men Hitler depended upon and confided in. These included Rudolph Hess (pictured above, far right), who was deputy führer, and the reichsmarschall — the top army commander — Hermann Goering (pictured above, far left). Each man in Hitler's inner circle worked in different ways toward the dictator's focused goals of German expansion through war, and the genocide of the Jews through the Holocaust.