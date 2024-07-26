The Most Disturbing Things Joran Van Der Sloot Has Said

Even before Joran van der Sloot murdered two young women, the Dutch national who grew up in Aruba was known as a liar, narcissist, and gambling addict. He called himself a "pathological liar" and said if he were an animal he'd be a snake, according to the Associated Press. The lies he spun around the killings of Alabama teen Natalee Holloway and Peruvian business student Stephany Flores, the first in Aruba in 2005, and the second five years later in Peru, were beyond the pale.

Van der Sloot told police in Aruba multiple versions of what happened the night Holloway disappeared, none of them true. He gave a fabrication-filled Fox News interview for a cash payday and then extorted her mother. This slew of lies only compounded the pain his brutal acts had inflicted on the victims' families. It was all part of Joran van der Sloot's dark life. But more gruesome than the lies were his eventual confessions to the two murders that he told seemingly without feeling, describing the ghastly details to authorities in frank terms.