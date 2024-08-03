What Happened To The Bodies From Herculaneum, Pompeii's Neighboring City?

In the first century C.E., Herculaneum served much the same function that the southern Italian coast serves nowadays: A seaside getaway for the wealthy, replete with gorgeous estates, superb weather, sumptuous food and drink, and connected to a harbor that made for easy trade and transportation access. The Herculaneum Society says that the city was even favored by Julius Caesar's father-in-law, who owned property there. All of that got wiped away in a day in 79 C.E.

While we don't know many of Herculaneum's residents and visitors died when Mount Vesuvius erupted, we know that about 5,000 people lived in the town prior to its destruction. To date, about 300 skeletons have been uncovered. Unlike neighboring Pompeii, the volcanic gas that engulfed Herculaneum had a lower overall pyroclastic flow temperature, which better preserved the bones. Buildings, baths, sewers, and streets were also protected, as were highly perishable items like books, wooden furniture, vegetables, and even human waste. All of these were embedded in about 82 feet of mud that flowed into the city and sealed its remains shut along with the cooling ash, pumice, lava, etc.

Excavation started very recently in the 1980s, and most of the city has yet to be unearthed. Each new layer reveals more information. At present, most of the town's 300 skeletons were found near baths just outside of the city by the beach, left behind from when people tried to hide or escape.