The Tragedy Of Theodore Roosevelt Explained

Nowadays, Theodore Roosevelt is something of a mythical figure. He idolized or just caricatured as a grinning, endlessly energetic man who can take a bullet and continue on with a speech, establish a national parks system, forge his way through both battle and dense rainforests, and generally stomp his way into American history with a cry of "bully!"

This isn't all wrong — Roosevelt had a frankly insane true story. He really was a conservationist who helped to establish many future U.S. National Parks and used the term bully pulpit to describe the influential status of a president — but neither is it totally correct. Teddy Roosevelt was a complicated man whose life and rise to power contained both dizzying highs and dramatic lows that shaped both the person and his legacy.

Things weren't always so bully for Teddy, even after he'd become the youngest-ever U.S. president at the fresh age of 42. From an early life that was marked by chronic illness amidst rare privilege to a young adulthood marked by two devastating family deaths, to very public political disappointments, to an ill-fated Amazon expedition that very nearly killed him, Roosevelt's tale clearly has its dark and tragic side.