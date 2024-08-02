Mysteries About U.S. Presidents That Are Still Unsolved

For many presidents, it may quickly start to seem as if they are living in a fishbowl where every word, movement, and hesitation is recorded for posterity and scrutiny. It's not really surprising. Each one is, in their turn, the leader of a major world power, after all, and so it makes sense that they are nowadays followed by an ever-shifting and always-watching group of staff members, legislators, reporters, members of the public, and more.

Yet, for all of the near-constant attention that has followed the U.S. president practically since George Washington first took office on April 30, 1789, not everything about the commander in chief is so clear. Dig into the history of the presidency, and you'll find quite a few mysteries that remain despite sometimes decades or even generations of investigation. Multiple presidents have died in confusing ways, for instance, while one may not have strictly been a U.S. citizen to begin with (and, no, despite it being one of Donald Trump's favored conspiracy theories, that's not Barack Obama, who is definitely a native-born U.S. citizen).

Even relatively modern presidents have tricky details to their stories, as a few pointed questions about Nixon and the Watergate scandal can make all too clear. These and more are some of the lingering unsolved mysteries about U.S. presidents.