What If Osama Bin Laden Had Been Captured Alive?

It's been over 13 years since President Barack Obama strode up to a podium in the East Room of the White House on May 2, 2011 and announced that al-Qaeda terrorist leader Osama bin Laden was dead. Amidst broader U.S. global military actions to "disrupt, dismantle, and defeat" bin Laden's terrorist network, as the White House Archives quotes him, Obama had instructed then-CIA director Leon Panetta to track down and make the "killing or capture" of bin Laden a priority. SEAL Team Six infiltrated the militant leader's Abbottabad, Pakistan compound, he died in the firefight, and his body was dumped in the northern Arabian Sea to avoid his burial site becoming a rallying point for his followers.

While it's hard to imagine a world where the 9/11 World Trade Center terrorist attacks didn't happen, it might be equally tough to imagine what might've happened if Osama bin Laden didn't die back in 2011. It stands to reason that if he was caught he would have stood trial. But bin Laden ran al-Qaeda in Sudan from 1991, then Afghanistan from 1996, had possibly been planning 9/11 from the late '90s, instigated the attack on U.S. soil in 2001, and by 2011 had been living in Pakistan for about five years. So where would bin Laden have been tried? Under whose laws and following what process? Such questions and many more illustrate precisely how complicated the situation could have gotten, very quickly.