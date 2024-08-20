The Tragic Way Christina Applegate's Ex-Boyfriend Lee Grivas Died

When Lee Grivas died a month shy of his 27th birthday in his LA apartment on June 29, 2008, the tragedy of his death was both overt and subtle, yet the aftermath of shock and grief was all too familiar. Grivas was just one of the 1.1 million people who died of a drug overdose between 2000 and 2022, according to Rand. The vast majority of the others were only known to their friends and families, but in Grivas' case, in the years preceding his death he had dated actress Christina Applegate, so he'd gained a bit of celebrity by proxy.

Though already split up by June of 2008, Applegate met Grivas through a mutual acquaintance in 2005 or 2006 (depending on the source). Applegate's marriage was ending at the time, and as People explains it, Grivas was someone she could have fun with and keep things light. She was 10 years older than Grivas, who was just around 24 years old when they met. He'd grown up in New York and before making his way to LA, had spent time as a fisherman in the frigid seas of Alaska. He'd also studied photography in art school and hoped to turn it into a profession. He'd worked hard to get to where he was, and dating a beautiful, famous actress was likely an exciting if unexpected development.

Grivas told People early in the relationship, "We're just very happy with each other. I like making her smile and she likes making me smile. It's really innocent and fun." Even though he was young, Grivas seemed to already have enough life experience to appreciate the uncomplicated simplicity of enjoying someone else's company.