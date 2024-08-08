Lawsuit Makes A Disturbing New Claim About The Titan Sub Disaster

It's been over a year since OceanGate Expeditions' Titan submersible departed the Canadian vessel Polar Prince and vanished beneath the waves off the coast of Newfoundland. Hopes for a recovery of the sub and a rescue of the five lives inside quickly dissipated as debris from the submersible was found deep in the ocean. Ultimately, it was determined that the Titan submersible imploded due to a variety of factors including a composite hull built from carbon fiber and titanium, which bend differently under immense oceanic pressures. OceanGate founder Stockton Rush, deep-sea explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet, businessman and pilot Hamish Harding, businessman Shahzada Dawood, and his son Suleman died instantly — but not before the victims knew their fates..

At least, that's what a new lawsuit from Paul-Henri Nargeolet's family claims. As CBS News reports, Nargeolet's family has filed a $50 million lawsuit against OceanGate, stating that the crew experienced "terror and mental anguish" because they "would have realized exactly what was happening." Previously, as the New York Post explains, individuals like engineer José Luis Martín estimated that the crew knew about their fate for anywhere between 48 and 71 seconds but were helpless to stop it as the sub's electricity and emergency measures failed and the sub tilted vertically, sending all of its passengers tumbling on top of each other.

Besides obvious concerns of justice and the resolution of grief, Nargeolet attorney Tony Buzbee said on AP News that the suit desired to, "get answers for the family as to exactly how this happened."