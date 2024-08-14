Reality TV Stars You Didn't Know Died

The life of a reality television star is one few can even imagine, aside even from the fickle judgment of the public. There are some strange rules reality TV stars have to follow, and then there's the often rags-to-riches-to-rags-again nature of their celebrity. Starmaking reality series are a strange and uniquely modern phenomenon, one that tends to thrust ordinary people into a blazing hot spotlight for just a short time before returning them to obscurity, and sometimes to the point where a personality who was not so long ago a household name might die in relative anonymity.

Sadly, that very circumstance arises more often than one might think. Here, we'll be taking a look at reality TV stars whose time in the limelight had passed when fate decided that their time on Earth was up. They were regular Joes and Janes who found their way to fame, whom we once invited into our homes on a regular basis, and the chances are that you probably didn't even know they died.