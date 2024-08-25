What Axl Rose's Life In Jail Was Really Like

While Axl Rose may have claimed in the Rolling Stone interview that he tried to avoid the police, his actions over the years certainly bely that statement. He was accused of statutory rape, inciting riots on a Guns N' Roses tour — just one the controversial moments he will never live down — and assaulting his Los Angeles neighbor with a wine bottle. Through it all he managed to pretty much avoid jail — he did spend 10 hours in a New York City jail on riot charges. Then in June 2006, Rose ended up spending a day in a Swedish facility. After a night of drinking, he became embroiled in a fight with another guest at the hotel where Guns N' Roses was staying. When a security guard tried to intervene, Rose bit and punched the man.

Stockholm police threw him in Kronoberg remand prison where he spent a little less than 12 hours before pleading guilty to charges of violence against a civil servant and vandalism, paid a $5,500 fine, and was released. Like the Tippecanoe County Jail, Kronoberg prison doesn't have the best reputation. In 2019, when rapper ASAP Rocky was held there on assault charges, TMZ reporting (via Yahoo Entertainment) suggested the facility was filthy and the food inedible. By this time, the prison had been renovated, so conditions may have been worse when Rose spent time there.

