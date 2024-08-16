A Woman Has Been Arrested For Trying To Steal Graceland And It's Only The Beginning

Lisa Jeanine Findley, the only person thus far arrested for the alleged scheme, was born in California in 1971, and she's been in and out of the legal system her whole life. According to NBC News, her first crime was a forged check, and most of her offenses were linked to fraud (she defrauded multiple romantic partners), cons, and obstruction of justice. She was eventually hit with federal charges in 2005 for swindling banks out of almost $200,000 in loans using fake Social Security numbers. After serving around four years she was out on parole, but she continued getting into trouble with the law and bouncing in and out of prison.

NBC News claims Findley goes by multiple alias', including last names Howell, Holden, and Sullins. People who know her described her to the outlet as many things: a woman who inherited her wealth, a cancer faker, a scammer. She allegedly waged war against people and businesses amid various personal vendettas, possibly even posing as a detective. The outlet initially tied her to the Graceland case in June 2024 and noted that she used the name "Naussany" to post reviews for people and businesses on Facebook and Google — positive ones for those she liked, negative for those she didn't. One of Naussany's listed addresses in Hollister, Missouri is connected with the name and email address Findley currently uses.

All this to say, Findley has a long history of allegations of fraud and criminal behavior that culminated in the purported Graceland scheme. If convicted, the U.S. Department of Justice says she faces a mandatory minimum of 2 years in prison for identity theft and a maximum of 20 years in prison for mail fraud. Given her history, she could be going away for a while.