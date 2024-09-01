The Dark Reality Of Slipknot

The name Slipknot elicits strong responses. More than a quarter of a century has passed since the band's eponymous album debuted via Roadrunner Records, but the Iowan metal monster continues to carve out its legacy as a major player and instigator in the bizarre history of heavy metal music. "Bizarre" proves to be an apt description of everything surrounding the group too, as there are a number of disturbing and shocking stories related to Slipknot and their legion of fans.

From a certain member of the nine rubbing his feces all over himself (and his bandmates) and the heavy metallers traveling around with a dead bird in a jar, to the harrowing and tragic crimes somehow linked to the group, Slipknot finds a way to court the biggest controversies and scandals. At the same time, inner turmoil has engulfed the outfit as they have experienced enough never-ending band drama to last a lifetime. In fact, it's safe to say that when some of the notable musicians who can't stand Slipknot used to play in the actual band, it reveals a lot about what it must be like behind the scenes.

So, let's dig beneath the surface and take a look behind the masks and mayhem to uncover the dark and sometimes unsettling reality of Slipknot. Be warned, though: What comes next isn't for the squeamish.