The superyacht Bayesian sank on August 19, 2024 off the Sicilian coast near the port of Porticello. In what's been described as a freak weather accident, a tornado reportedly grabbed the anchored boat and dragged it across the water, causing its mast to tilt toward the waterline. The boat vessel eventually capsized as it was pulled underwater by its massive sail and mast. As of this writing, six have been confirmed dead, including its owner, "British Bill Gates" Mike Lynch. One survivor has since sent a grim text about the incident to her father.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, many are turning eyes to the things that just don't make sense about the event. Some even think it might not have been an accident. After all, Lynch was a wealthy man who was just acquitted in a multibilliondollar fraud case, and his codefendant — who was also exonerated — died in a car accident just days before the Bayesian sank. Conspiracies aside, the crew had plenty of time to warn passengers about the danger, and the ship allegedly sank in an astonishing amount of time.